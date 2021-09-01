Bradley A. McCormick, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley A. McCormick passed away unexpectedly from this life to eternal life on August 26, 2021.



Bradley was born May 1, 1991 in Fayetteville, North Carolina the son of Donald L. and Paige L. McCormick.



Bradley was a proud graduate of Fairhaven School in Niles, Ohio where he created memories and made many friends.



Bradley was a loving son, brother, uncle and an instant favorite of whomever he met and although he didn’t talk, he communicated with his eyes, smiles, laughs and his tears. Bradley shared a special bond with his caregivers through the years but more so with Kim and Nicole whom he loved dearly.



Bradley enjoyed eating McDonald’s cheeseburgers and fries, cartoons, music, horseback riding and spending time with his friends Adam, Chris, Tony and the rest of the boys.



Bradley will be deeply missed by his father Donald L. McCormick, mother Paige L. McCormick, sister Haley (Stefan) Liptak, niece Claire G. Liptak, his grandparents, Henry J. (Karen) McCormick, Rosemarie McCormick, Garry K. Kearns, Sandra K. Kearns, aunts, uncles, cousins and his extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Dillon J. McCormick, and by his “Nana” and “Zeke.”



Visitation for Bradley will be for family only (private) and held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 11:00-11:45 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home (Mineral Ridge, Ohio) followed by a service at 11:45 a.m. with Pastor Ron Blakeman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research (www.stjude.org or 1-800-822-6344) in Bradley’sTo send flowers to the family of Bradley A. McCormick please visit our Tribute Store.

