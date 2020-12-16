WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lee Donahue, 52, passed away on Monday morning, December 14, 2020 at Park Vista Nursing Center in Youngstown. Her passing was the culmination of a courageous battle she had been fighting for some time.



She was born on September 7, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marilou (Dimling) Donahue.



Bonnie attended Harding High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker.

She loved cooking, puzzles, coloring, her dog, Rascal and being with her family.



She is survived by her three children, Brooke Donahue, Chance Rucker and Cameo Rucker. She also leaves behind three sisters, Janet Donahue, Jane Donahue and Susan Williams, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Joseph, John and James and her two sisters, Jean and Mary.



Calling hours will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., with the memorial service to follow at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Attendees are asked to please wear a mask.



Bonnie will be laid to rest by her mother and siblings on Monday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

