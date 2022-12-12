YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Jean Day, 75, passed away Saturday evening, December 10, 2022 at Windsor House at Omni Manor.

Bonnie was born on January 23, 1947 in Fostoria, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira Richard and Opal Marie Barnes.

She was an STNA until she retired in 2006.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arcadia, Ohio and recently Warren Baptist Temple in Warren.

She was also a member of SCOPE.

She was an avid BINGO player and loved to work on puzzles and crosswords. She was known as a true farm girl who always was a helping hand to everyone and loved by all who knew her. Most of all she loved being with her family.

Bonnie will be deeply missed by her son, Richard “Rick” (Debra) Day and sister, Imas Rader.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Day whom she married on April 28, 1973 and who passed on August 25, 2017; her sister Marilyn Barnes and nephew, Gene Rader.

Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Warren Baptist Temple, located at 2093 Ewalt Avenue NE in Warren, with funeral services to follow at 12:00 p.m. and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, located at 18974 OH-12 in Arcadia, with a celebration of life to follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Warren Baptist Church or Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bonnie’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

