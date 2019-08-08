Bonnie Gay White, Berlin Center, Ohio – Obituary

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Gay White, 75, passed away Tuesday morning, August 6, 2019 at her residence.

She was born October 31, 1943 in Williams Mountain, West Virginia, a daughter of Dell Reed and Mable Irene (Hurley) Williams.

Bonnie was a loving home-maker, who devoted her life to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Lake Milton Church of Christ.

She enjoyed decorating her home and maintained an immaculate house and yard. Bonnie especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She also enjoyed attending craft shows, scrapbooking, playing Yahtzee, cards and other games and loved listening to music and dancing.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dallas White, whom she married August 25, 1961; her children, Stanley Ray (Kelly) White of North Jackson, Gary Wayne (Daniel Mack) White of Hyattsville, Maryland and Melissa Ann White of Berlin Center; her sister, Betty Green of Baltimore; her grandchildren, Dustin, Sr., Jesse and Jordan White; her great grandchildren, Dustin, Jr. and Bennett White and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Dell Reed Williams, Jr. and her sister, JoAnn Williams Price Ashman.

A Memorial Service will be held in the near future at the Lake Milton Church of Christ. Memorial contributions in Bonnie’s name may be given to the Lake Milton Church of Christ, 16313 Milton Avenue, Lake Milton 44429.

Arrangements are by Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

