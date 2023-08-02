WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Corder Ross, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare, while under the care of Hospice.

Bonnie was born at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on December 26, 1942. She was the second child born to Herbert Charles Corder and Gladys Marie Hinkle Corder.

She graduated from Cortland High School in 1960. Bonnie was a conscientious student and very active in her school clubs and organizations.

Following graduation, she worked as a switchboard operator at Packard Electric. While raising three children, she continued working in advertising and accounting. Bonnie’s incredible work ethic and determination ultimately landed her the prestigious position of Medical Staff Coordinator at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, where she retired in 2006.

Bonnie was an avid reader, loved traveling and enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians with her long-time companion, Howard Lahner, with whom she lost in 2019. She loved planning parties and big events, from her class reunions to the Geneva Grape Jamboree but mostly, she lived for spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Bonnie was known for her gracious spirit and smile. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Thus, Diane was her favorite.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Herbert Corder; her brother, Richard Corder; her sister, Janet Miller; nephews, Randy Miller and Ronnie Miller; as well as her loving companion and best friend of 20 years, Howard K. Lahner.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Melanie) Ross of Boca Raton, Florida and daughters, Barbara Danko (Mark) of Farmdale, Ohio and Diane Ross (Kim Palumbo) of Manassas, Virginia. She is the cherished grandmother of Natalie (Turner) Curry, Jacob Ross, Hannah Ross and Maria Danko (Brock Sarko). She is also survived by her precious great-granddaughter, Emerson Curry; her nephew, Robert Miller and her former husband, Gary Ross.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the residents of Cortview for their friendship, to the staff of Clearview Lantern Suites for their compassionate care and for the grace and support provided by Southern Care Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel.

A private memorial will be held at Hillside Cemetery at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of Bonnie, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.