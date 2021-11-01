Bonnie Arlene Huish, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Arlene Huish, 80, of Austintown, Ohio, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and friend, passed away on October 28, 2021.

Bonnie was born on October 14, 1941, one of seven children to George and Marion (Hardesty) Schinker, in Youngstown (Austintown), Ohio, where she spent the entirety of her life.

Bonnie attended Fitch High School, Class of 1959 and worked several years for the US Postal Service in Youngstown.

Bonnie loved cooking and baking, including meals and beautiful cakes for friends or family weddings. She particularly loved preparing and sharing her cooking with others. She treasured her friends, priding herself on maintaining life-long friendships including her beloved ‘club girls,’ some of whom dated back to her days at Woodside Elementary School. From serving as her daughters’ Brownie leader, to organizing and preparing church dinners at Wickliffe Christian Church and Christ’s Church (Disciples of Christ), where she was a founding member, Bonnie loved to serve others in her community which extended to volunteering with the Red Cross and being an active member of the Saxon Club and Eastern Star. Bonnie was always an active, caring and engaged citizen.

Bonnie and her husband, Mr. Ray Huish, also of Youngstown, were married for 61 years! Together they raised three daughters: Marian Huish (Michelle Jezycki) of Lake Tahoe and Washington DC; Amanda Rae Pilolli (Randy Scott) of Fort Worth, Texas and Bonnie Lou Weaver (Nelson) of Beach City, Holmes County, Ohio. Bonnie Huish leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Bonnie loved her kitty “Angel” who they adopted 3 years ago.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the New Lease on Life Rescue Shelter. www.newleaseonliferescue.com

The family will be having a private service to celebrate and honor the life of Bonnie Huish.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

