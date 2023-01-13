SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Aileen Weaver passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Bonnie was born April 14, 1945, in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Russel and Lucille (Logan) Withers and was a lifelong area resident.

Growing up, Bonnie was active in athletics, band and 4-H. As a member of the Greenford Silver Spurs, she loved showing horses at the Canfield Fair each year. In later years, Bonnie continued her love for 4H, volunteering with the Mahoning County Market Livestock Club.

Bonnie graduated in 1963 from Greenford High School. She attended Ohio University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Bonnie was a mathematics teacher with the Jackson-Milton School District for many years, retiring in 2005. After retiring, she continued her love of teaching by tutoring students in her home. Bonnie loved her students as her own children and enjoyed watching them succeed and grow. She inspired many, not only to love math but to become teachers themselves.

Bonnie was an active member of Austintown Community Church, where she lovingly served in the Need Room, providing food to families in her community. One of her passions was the Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, she found great joy in helping families in their time of need. She was also active as a Sunday School Teacher and with the Canfield Fair Project. She loved her church family and treasured her many friendships in the congregation. Her faith in the Lord was the cornerstone of the life she built for her family.

Bonnie loved to read, often sharing books with her family and friends. She loved to bake cookies. A passion she shared with her children and grandchildren over the years. An avid sports fan, Bonnie never missed an opportunity to cheer on her students, her grandchildren and their friends.

Bonnie leaves her three children, Brian (Amy) Weaver of Eaton, Ohio, Michele Corll of Austintown and Jenifer (Mike) Pemberton of North Jackson. She also leaves her grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Jordan and Jason Corll, of Austintown, Garland Weaver of Eaton and Elizabeth Pemberton of North Jackson. Bonnie is also survived by her brother, Charles Withers; sisters, Eloise Beach and Rebecca (William Rosenberg) Withers; sister-in-law, Barbara Withers and many nieces and nephews. Always sharing an undeniable love for her family and grandchildren, she leaves Art and June Weaver, who along with Bonnie, show unmatched, selfless devotion to them each and every day.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Suzanne Withers; her brother, Daniel Withers and her sister-in-law, Susan Withers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown and on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Road, Austintown, followed by a 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Private burial will be held at North Jackson Cemetery.

The family requests tributes take the form of donations to the Austintown Community Church Need Room in her memory.

