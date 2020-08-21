Bonita Mae Smith, Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita M. Smith, age 92, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



Bonita was born on December 1, 1927 in Jefferson, Ohio, daughter of the late Earl Horton and Dorothy Pearce.



Bonita spent most of her life as a homemaker, canning, baking breads, pies and cookies. She loved dancing, especially square dancing. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and a great love for bingo. She loved spending time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her last year she found great pleasure and peace in feeding and watching the birds; she even named a few of them.



She is joined in death with her husband, the late Richard L. Smith; three sons, Phillip Wilcox, Kevin Smith and Stephan Smith; a daughter, Faye Beach; two sisters, Virginia Wildman and Beatrice Smith; three brothers, Clifford, Charles and Carl Horton and four grandchildren.



She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her sons, Joseph (Gay) Wilcox, Bryon Wilcox and Jeffery (Cindy) Smith; her daughters, Carolyn Shehab, Linda (Martin) Perkins, Patti (Al) Romain, Sharon (Ed) Horodyski, Debra O’Rourke, Tammy Pruski and Kimberly (Jim) Morris; her sisters, Erma Dean, Ruth Barnard, Lorena Joy, Doris Hyde and Darlene Fry; a brother, Sonny; 31 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.



Bonita loved the color purple, please wear something purple to her services in her honor.



Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23 or 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 24 at the funeral home with Pastor David Luther, officiant.

Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery.



Due to Covid-19 social distancing will be expected and observed, please wear a mask as well.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her memory to Harbor Light Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

