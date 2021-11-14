Bonita “Bonnie” L. Groth, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita “Bonnie” L. Groth, 95, passed away from Alzheimer’s Saturday evening, November 13, 2021, at Community Skilled Healthcare Center in Warren.

Bonnie was born on January 5, 1926, in Monongahela County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles and Sally Ricer.

Bonnie was a woman of God. She attended Leavittsburg Evangelical Church for 51 years and also Delightful Church of Southington.

She worked at Polson Rubber and Hills Department Store (Ames and Big Lots) until she was 89 years old.

She loved her family. She enjoyed sewing, baking, attending rummage sales and reading her Bible daily. She especially enjoyed working in her yard and feeding her squirrels and birds, mainly hummingbirds. She also collected snowmen figurines.

Bonnie will be deeply missed by her children, Gustave Groth and Sherry Krotzer Brounce; grandchildren, Robert “Rob” Denna, Aaron Krotzer, Nicole Krotzer, Gus M. (Jan Louise) Groth, Becky (Ronald) Majewski, Kaitlin (Eric) Schmoll and David Groth; greatgrandchildren, Tyler, Sierra, Kataryna, Jacquelynne, Gabrielle (Leslie), Cory, Ava, Nathan, Isla, Autumn, Duke, Dixie and one great-great-granddaughter, Rose Lynn.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl W. Groth, whom she married on June 17, 1948 and passed away on November 9, 1983; her firstborn daughter, Sarah Bonita Groth; sister, Nettie Ricer and brothers, Russel, Charles and Clarence Ricer.

Per Bonnie’s request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 70 West Streetsboro Street, #201 Hudson, OH 44236.

