MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, Bobby J. Vancil, 89, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed peacefully away at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 with loved ones at his side.

Born on December 18, 1933 to Walter Isaac “Ike” and Lillie Ann (Marfio) Vancil of Murphysboro, Illinois, Bobby was the eldest of two children.

He was never one to shy from hard work and when hit with tough times, Bobby left school early to help his father support the family.

At the age of 19, Bobby enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Upon completing boot camp, he was deployed to Korea, where he served as Private First Class; receiving the Korean Service Medal, Korean PUC Medal, UN Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.

Once his tour of duty ended, Bobby returned stateside and began his career in the automotive industry; painting cars.

Bobby married the former Claudia Joy Cole of Onaway, Michigan on April 18, 1959; moving his new bride to Pontiac. He worked at General Motors Willow Run Assembly for several years. In 1966, Bobby accepted the position of foreman and transferred to the brand new GM plant in Lordstown, Ohio. He worked his way up to become general foreman of the plant’s paint department, where he remained until retiring.

Bobby was an outdoorsman who enjoyed motorcycle races, hunting and fishing. He also loved a good road trip; taking his family on fishing vacations in Canada. He was a member of Western Reserve Motorcycle Club and a proud member of the Masons. He was also an avid Bingo player. Bobby acquired many friends over the years; several describing him as the kind of guy who would give you the shirt off his back.

Bobby is survived by the love of his life, Claudia; children, Loraine Vallad, Dawn (David) Lazar, Mark (Michelle) Vancil and Victor (Daun) Vancil; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Shotwell; son, Robert Eugene Vancil and granddaughter, Tara Lynn Vancil of Burlington, North Carolina.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 21 from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Mineral Ridge. There will be a Masonic Lodge service at 4:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service.

