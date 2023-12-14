BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobbie Jean Prozy, 72 of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Bobbie Jean was born April 18, 1951 in Warren, a daughter of the late William and Roberta Hammond.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Don Prozy; her two children, Megan (John) Prosenjack and Courtney (Emmie) Chepke; three stepsons, Don (Lindsay) Prozy, Mike (Melissa) Prozy and Mitch (Lori) Prozy) and 12 grandchildren. She also leaves her siblings, Debbie Butcher, Bill (Judy) Hammond and Paul (April) Fruit and her stepfather, Richard Fruit.

Besides her parents, Bobbie Jean was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Tom Butcher.

There will be no services or calling hours per Bobbie Jean’s wishes.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.