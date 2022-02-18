YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobbie Jo Moore, 62, of Youngstown, passed away early, Wednesday, February 15, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family.



Bobbie Jo was born September 16, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Howard W. Moore and Shirley V. (Hausch) DeMita.



Bobbi Jo was an entrepreneur and loved quilting, reading and her German Shepherds, Jackson and Jewels.

Bobbi Jo was surely welcomed at Heaven’s gate by her good girl, Jewels and family that went before her.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Kurt (Anjanette) Steen, Lonni Marie Steen and Clint Radcliffe; her significant other, Gerald D’Angelo; her siblings, Cindy (Terry) Krol, Tammi (Herman) Bucklew and Jackie Albright; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Judith Prout.



A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at North Jackson Cemetery at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Herman Bucklew, Jr. officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Angels for Animals.

Arrangements handle by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

