Bob S. Rice, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Bob S. Rice, Sr., 82, passed away at home peacefully with his loving family by his side.



On January 16, 1938, a son was born in Bolair, West Virginia, Webster County to Frank and Mae (Handschumaker) Rice.

Bob attended Look-Out school until the family moved to Warren, Ohio. He then attended Turner Junior High School and graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1957.

In his senior year, he was employed at the former Daniel/Robins Theatre. During that time, he met the love of his life, Edith Bagaglia, who then became his wife and were married on January 18, 1958. They recently celebrated 62.5 years of marriage.



Bob worked for a short time at Easy Food Market. He was employed by H.K. Porter nka Peerless Winsmith for 12 years, where he earned his apprenticeship for the tool-die trade. He was then employed at Packard Electric as a Tool-Die Maker, retiring after 36 years.



Over the years, Bob shared his craft with many apprentices, starting with his son Bobby, who he had running a small southbend lathe at ten years old. Being only 20 years older than Bobby, they grew up together sharing the love of the trade and the love of automobiles. They were quite the duo at any swap meet searching for the “part”.



In 36 years of working at Packard, Bob always put a note in his lunch pail for Edie, telling her that she forgot his apron, or a banana was too ripe, or to get rid of the monkey! He always signed it “Love Bob”. Edie considered these love letters from Bob and will be forever held close to her heart.



Bob loved fishing until Edie went with him. When he was trying to fish, Edie would crochet and sing and scare the fish! Bob then threw away his fishing pole! Bob enjoyed working on cars, playing the lottery, tinkering with clocks and anything that broke, he could fix! Bob was an avid member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and the Men’s Club / 50/50. Together, they enjoyed bowling, family gatherings, casinos, Hartville and country music shows.



In addition to being a wonderful and loving husband, Bob was a father, second to none. He was always lending an ear, hug, or advice. Bob instilled patience, discipline and work ethic that his children will continue to carry on.



At the end of his journey, Bob was able to be surrounded by his whole family, which was his wish. Harbor Light Hospice and Physician’s Ambulance made that happen and the family is forever grateful.



Bob is survived by his loving wife, Edith; his three children, Bobby S. (Debby) Rice, Jr., Mary K. (Gary) Cunningham and Gina M. (David) Rice; his six grandchildren, Kaytee (Shaen) Evans, Robert S. (Lindsay) Rice III, Kerry (Andrew) Kiepper, Michael (Shawna) Rice, Kelsey Cunningham and Brittany Rice and his seven great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Frank and Mae Rice.



The family would like to express gratitude to Mercy Health Hospital, ICU Department and the 3rd floor, as well as to his caregivers, Paige, Theresa, Natalie, Jamie and Brenda.



Visitation for Bob will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.



A Catholic mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 am.



He will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.



