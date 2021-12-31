POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Paul Hammond, 96, passed away early Friday morning, December 31, 2021, at the Inn at Poland Way.

Bill was born June 5, 1925, in Youngstown, the son of the late Paul Peter and Anna (Williams) Hammond.

Bill was a graduate of South High School, class of 1944 and attended Youngstown State University.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during WWII where he was based out of New Holland, Connecticut, he was an Electronics Engineer working on the Balao class submarines sonar/radar systems.

Bill worked for Republic Steel, Truscon Division as a Draftsman and Product Engineer, retiring in 1988.

He was a member of St. Maron Church where he served as an usher and was on the Family Life Committee with his late wife Georgette. Bill was also a member of the Truscon Bowling League where he bowled a 299 game and a 709 high set. He was a member of Tuscon Golf League and as an avid golfer, Bill waited until the age of 82 to get his first and only hole in one.

Bill’s greatest enjoyment came from watching his grandchildren’s academic and athletic events and celebrating their achievements with them.

Bill is survived by his three children, Mary Ann (David) Shepherd of Poland, Genette (Rick) Boyle of Vienna, Virginia and Paul (Monica) Hammond of Canfield and seven grandchildren, Kristen (Daniel) Crish, Mathew and Rachel Boyle, Dr. Christopher (Emily) and Alec Hammond.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, the former Georgette Mary Wardy, whom he married April 24, 1956, Georgette passed away January 3, 2021.

As was his wife, Bill was the last of his generation of Hammonds and is preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Terrago and Helen Maiorana and three brothers, Abe, Joe and Peter Hammond.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Maron Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St. Maron Church or to Hospice of the Valley in Bill’s memory.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Inn at Poland Way for their extended compassionate care of Bill as well as Hospice of the Valley during his final days.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that masks be worn during calling hours while in line and for the mass.

Friends and family can also join the services virtually by logging into Facebook at the St. Maron’s Facebook page.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel. To send flowers to the family of Bill Hammond please visit our Tribute Store.

