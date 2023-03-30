WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Louise Nagle, born October 7, 1936, to the late Robert M. And Kathryn L. Wilson of Warren, Ohio passed to be with the Lord peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, Tuesday morning March 28, 2023.

Native of Warren, Ohio she was a Class of 1954 Warren G. Harding Graduate.

She spent her childhood years helping with younger siblings and enjoyed time roller skating where she met Jean Nagle, Sr. They were married and had two children. Jeanne and William (Bill).

They were later divorced, and Beverly went on to be a retiree from Packard Electric.

She was a genuinely caring woman with great love for her family. She spent many years of her retirement tending to her family and providing home care to her parents, while also enjoying many hobbies such as bowling, knitting, crocheting, reading, word searches, playing cards, and traveling with friends.

She was an active member of the Calvary United Presbyterian Church. Family oriented, in her later years Beverly went on to enjoy outings, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Rader (Leavittsburg), three grandchildren, Melissa Limbeck (Leavittsburg), David Limbeck (Leavittsburg), and Jessica Rader (Leavittsburg). Sister, Carol Morris of Texas. Brother, Harold (Charlene) of Champion. Many great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild born on Beverly’s 86th birthday. Preceding her in death, her son, William, both of her parents, two brothers, Walt of California, and Gerald (Lin) of Alabama, and a great grandchild, Brian, Jr.

Family and friends may call Saturday April 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. with service to follow at 12 Noon at Lane Funeral Home Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, Ohio 44483. The Interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Any flowers or condolences to be received by Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel with online condolences being made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.