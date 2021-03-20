Beverly Jane Lane, Bazetta Township, Ohio

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jane Lane, age 88, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Beverly was born October 4, 1932 in Warren to the late Arthur L. and Margaret E. (Coy) Dunkerton, Sr.

She was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Beverly is of the Christian faith.

Beverly worked for many years at Bond’s Men Store in Warren.

She enjoyed knitting, embroidery, cross word and word find puzzles. She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and Duke Blue Devils as well.

Besides her parents, Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, William C. Lane, Jr., they were married for almost 43 years and was the love of her life; her brother, Arthur L. Dunkerton, Jr. and her infant sister, Patricia Dunkerton.

Beverly is survived by her children, Patricia (John) Daugherty, Norma (Mick) Wycoff, Stephen Korodi, Jr. and David (Stevi) Dignal; her stepchildren, Darryl B. Lane, Kevin R. Lane, Kerrie (Bryan) Bartzi and Jon Scott (Holly) Lane; many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, Ralph D. (Sally) Lane.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Interment in Hillside Cemetery.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Beverly's family.

