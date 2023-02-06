CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Anne Baker Mills, 91, passed away February 3, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Beverly was born on September 12, 1931 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ida and Robert Baker.

Although she was born and raised in Ohio, she moved with her family to Roswell, New Mexico for a time. When returning to Ohio, she made her home in Cortland.

Beverly was a long-time member of the Moose Lodge in Mecca, where she was part of the Women of the Moose (WOTM), and where she made many friends and enjoyed many activities and worked with their outreach program. Her favorite movie was Gone with the Wind and she would say, like Scarlet, “I’ll worry about that tomorrow.”

Beverly spent her last days at her son’s home. She leaves behind her children, David Mills (Mike Shamrock) and Amy (Cecil) Ford; stepchildren, Gary James Pirrung and Tamera Kay Welker; three grandchildren, Samuel and Sylvia Ford, and Andrew Kilgore; step-grandchildren, Gary Richard Pirrung and Jacob Andrew Cornell; three great-grandchildren, Elias, Elora, and Ember.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Donald Bruce Mills; and partner of 35 years, Gary “Frog” Pirrung; daughter, Troy Anne Mills Kilgore; and her “furry friend” of 18 years, Casey.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Shafer – Winans Chapel in Cortland and a celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 25, 2023 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Cortland Moose Lodge, being put on by the Women of the Moose.

