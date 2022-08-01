MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge.

She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935.

She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield and Shepherd of the Valley Homes, retiring from the baker at the Jib Jab Hot Dog Shoppe in 1998.

From 1949 to 2007, she enjoyed roller skating with her family and husband, James Edwards, along with traveling all but five states viewing the sights.

She was a member of the Four Mile Run and Greenford Christian churches.

Besides her husband, James E. Edwards, of 64 years, she leaves four children, James, John (Andrea) and Bobbie Ann (Dave) Wissinger, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Bonnie (John) Bartholic of Leesburg, Virginia; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, all in Colorado, Arizona and Virginia and a sister, Carol Foster.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Kiefer.



A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, to celebrate the passing of her spirit on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation of the human body.

