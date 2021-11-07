Beverly Ann Carter, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann. (Waite) Carter, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

Beverly was born on June 22, 1934, the daughter of Paul and Josephine Rial Waite.

On January 7, 1984, she was united in marriage to William E. Carter with whom she shared 23 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of the area Beverly graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and was employed by North Side Hospital as a nurse’s aide for 10 years.

A woman of faith Beverly attended church services at Omni Manor a place she called home for 18 years. Beverly was known for her gentle and bright disposition that made others happy.

She will be remembered for her love of singing.

She will be missed by her sons, David Baker and Chuck Baker as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; sisters, Angeline Steele, Helen Crichton; brothers, Paul Waite, Howard Waite, Richard Waite, Ted Wait and infant siblings, Simeone Waite and Ruth Waite.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Rick Enlow officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to Omni Manor Health Care Center, 3245 Vestal Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Beverly’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Omni Manor Health Care Center for their loving care of Beverly.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com. To send flowers to the family of Beverly Ann Carter please visit our Tribute Store.