Betty Thornton Smith, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Thornton Smith, age 76, of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on July 12, 1945, to the late Kenneth R. Thornton, Sr. and Alma Worls Thornton.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Smith; one great-grandchild; sister, Molly Moore and brothers, Kenneth R. Thornton and George Thornton.

Betty was a kind and joyful person who loved to be with her family, sharing in their smiles and laughter.

She enjoyed working with her hands and built a career at Packard Electric for 20 plus years as a harness builder.

That same love of working with her hands even moved into her hobbies of crocheting, crafting, and being the family seamstress. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Candy Patchin (Michael) Hunkus; grandchildren, Nicholas Lee Hunkus, Hannah Elisabeth Hunkus, Kassandra Lynn Hunkus Cornelius, Jonathan Michael Hunkus and Joshua Eric Hunkus; three great-grandchildren; 12 nieces and nephews and many other extended family members.

Family will hold private services at Sager Memorial Cemetery.

