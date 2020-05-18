Betty Sue Redmond, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Sue Redmond, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 16 after her long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born May 11, 1937 in Mineral Ridge, the daughter of George and Amelia (Sisco) Murray.

They preceded her in death along with her sister, Margaret, her husband, Troy and son, William.

Betty enjoyed bowling, crocheting, painting and crafting before her illness.

She will be truly missed by those she left behind.

Betty is survived by her son, Richard Jones of Kennesaw, Georgia; a daughter, Cynthia (Phillip) Poe of Austintown; granddaughters, Jessica (Josh) Poracky of Boardman and Amanda (Chuck) Powers of North Lima and five great-grandchildren, Isabella, Mason, Emalea, Zoey and Axl.

Private services were held for the family.

“Rest in peace and watch over us”.

