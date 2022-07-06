WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Rudy Dyett Linger, 72, passed away Saturday evening, July 2, 2022 at her home.



Betty was born on May 17, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Forrest and Jeanette L. Rudy.



She will be deeply missed by her loving daughter, Linda (Mo-Joe) Heasley; granddaughter, Sarah (Jared) Daniels and sister, Jeane Beach.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Peterson and John Rudy.



Family and friends may visit from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland, with a memorial service to follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will take place at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Voices of Trumbull Pound Dogs, PO Box 8522, Warren, OH 44484 or TNR of Warren, 2428 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Betty , please visit our floral store.