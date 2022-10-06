NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Milo, 95, passed peacefully from this earth at her home for the past four years at Antonine Village in North Jackson on Monday, October 3.

She was born to John and Mary (Puskar) Baytos on October 18, 1926.

A lifelong resident of Duck Creek Road, Betty was always active and well-known in this small community.

A graduate of Jackson-Milton High School, she married Michael (Mike) Milo on her birthday of October 18 in 1947.

Throughout her life, Betty worked at various small and large jobs to supplement the upbringing of her four children.

She was a loving, caring, selfless and rock solid foundation as mother, wife, grandmother and later as great-grandmother and was always creative in celebrating major holidays and events with humble resources. Constantly active in supporting activities in the area she was a member of the Ladies Guild and women’s auxiliary of St. James parish, both the American Legion and VFW women’s auxiliary as well as contributing for many years in the J-M athletic booster club. Betty was renowned amongst family and friends for her authentic Slovak cuisine especially her pierogies. In her spare time she could be seen tirelessly working in her yard manicuring several varieties of beautiful flowers and plants.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Milo and her son, Edward Milo. She is also preceded in death by her 13 siblings, Mary (Baytos) Stash, Jack Baytos, Anne (Sister Mathias) Baytos, Veronica (Novotny) Lallo, Veronica (Baytos) Pechanda, George Baytos, Marty Baytos, John Novotny, Joe Novotny, Cecelia (Baytos) Gorelik, Helen (Baytos) Rocci, Marge (Baytos) Bletso and Agnes (Baytos) Berezo.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Michael (Ellen) Milo, James (Carter) Milo and Dianne (Michael) Householder; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Thomas, Michael (Christie) Milo, Edward Householder, Nicklaus Householder, Jake (Zack) Milo and Blair Milo and three great-grandchildren, Laurel and Grant Thomas and Micheal III (Tripp) Milo.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church which is part of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, 50 Rosemont Road, North Jackson, OH 44451, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Merzweiler as celebrant.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, Betty desired for any donations be made to the awesome nuns/staff and facility of Antonine Village, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.