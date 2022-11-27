MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae Whittaker, 84, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Shepherd of the Valley.

Born April 27, 1938, Betty was the daughter of Mearl and Velma (Smith) Bowman.

She was a 1957 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She married the love of her life, Donald Whittaker, on June 29, 1957 and they were married just two weeks shy of their 65th anniversary.

Betty loved doing crafts and crocheting. Family members have many beautiful things to remember her by. She enjoyed camping and traveling throughout the United States with her family. She also enjoyed gardening and decorating for the holidays. Betty was an avid animal lover, adopting many pets throughout the years. The one that won her heart was her sweet husky, Allie. Betty will be remembered for her kindness and caring manner and how she made her children and grandchildren feel so special on their birthdays by making their favorite meals.

Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Whittaker and her son, Donald L. Whittaker.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Patricia (Mark) Meszaros, Brian (Denise) Whittaker and Keith (Donna) Whittaker; her grandchildren, Misty (Mikelis) Teteris, Kevin Whittaker, Angela (Chad Marsh) Whittaker, Tony (Megan McBride) Meszaros, Michael Meszaros and Joey (Megan Copenhaver) Kazear; 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel and on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be held on December 2 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ron Blakeman, officiating at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Shepherd of the Valley and the guidance and care of Hospice of the Valley.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 28 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.