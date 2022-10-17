WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae (Wilson) Donaldson, age 94, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born in Warren, Ohio, on March 3, 1928, the daughter of Robert and Bessie Wilson.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1946 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Kent State University in 1949.

She began teaching high school English at Greene Township Schools, where she met her future husband, Marvin Donaldson, a fellow teacher. They were married on June 4, 1955.

When they started their family, Betty quit teaching to stay home with her children and was a loving wife and mother, who always put her family first. After her children were grown, she worked at Sears in the Eastwood Mall and really enjoyed her job and co-workers.

Betty was a long-time member of Calvary United Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher and active in the Nelle Smith Circle. She and Marvin were faithful in taking their children to Sunday school, church and youth group and teaching them about Jesus.

She had a lifelong love of reading, which she passed on to her children. After she and Marvin retired, they enjoyed taking several trips with her brothers and sisters-in-law and spending time with their grandchildren and family. Betty enjoyed her cats over the years and loved sitting out on her porch, reading and watching the birds in the back yard.

Besides her devoted husband, Marvin, who has been her caregiver for many years, Betty is survived by her four children, Jill (Ken) Falls, Jan Donaldson, Debra (Jeff) Moore and Donald (Diana) Donaldson; four grandchildren, Zac (Madison) Falls, Chris (Alison) Falls and Amanda and Ryan Moore; great-granddaughter, Emily Falls; a brother, William (Lola) Wilson, along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Wilson.

There will be calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with a funeral to follow, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483, on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Betty will be buried at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

