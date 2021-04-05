Betty Lucille Brobst, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lucille Brobst, 95, of Austintown passed away Sunday evening, April 4, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born August 12, 1925 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Stanley and Gladys (Helper) McKean.

She retired from the Trust Department of Dollar Bank in 1990.

Betty was a member of West Austintown United Methodist Church, the Silver Dollar Gang, the East Palestine Chapter of Eastern Star since 1969 and a member of Amaranth in Salem and formerly active in Amarnath in Canfield.

Her husband, Howard E. “Brownie” Brobst, whom she married February 9, 1956, passed away October 3, 2002.

She will be loving remembered by her family for her kindness, gentleness and generosity.

Betty leaves behind one sister-in-law, Marion McKean and several other nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Martin and Juanita Watson and one brother, James McKean.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Saturday, April 10 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will begin at Noon.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West Austintown United Methodist Church building fund, or the Bury Easter Star Plaque in Betty’s name.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Lucille Brobst please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.