MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Scheckelhoff, 74 of Mineral Ridge, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.

Betty was born June 30, 1949 in Youngstown and was the daughter of Edward and Mildred (Parker) Branch.

Betty was a 1967 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

She worked on the line for Packard Electric for over 31 years before retiring in 1999.

Betty was a member of the former First United Methodist Church of Mineral Ridge, currently New Hope United Methodist Church. She served as a Sunday School teacher and could be found in the kitchen preparing meals and helping with the churches annual turkey dinner.

The church and the baseball/softball fields were her second home. She never missed a sporting event or extracurricular her children were involved in.

She is survived by her children, John Scheckelhoff, Jr., Linda (Frank) Page and Susan Scheckelhoff; her grandsons, Robbie and Ryan Page; her siblings, Gloria Barney, Kathy Whitaker and Edward Branch and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Debbie Branch and her brother-in-law, Elmer Barney.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Saturday, January 6 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, 21 Fairview Avenue SE, Niles. A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. at the church.

The family request memorial contributions be made to New Hope United Methodist Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

