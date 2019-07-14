Betty L. Jones, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Jones, age 82, passed away Saturday morning, July 13, 2019 at Cortland Health Care.

Betty was born May 31, 1937, in Hartford, to the late Alden and Evelyn (Sonk) Hudson.

She was a graduate of Hartford High School.

Betty loved to garden so much so, she found her dream job at Creekside Gardens where she enjoyed working 15 years before retiring in 2001. Betty also enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles.

She was a member of Johnston Federated United Methodist Church.

Besides her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her son, John C. Jones and her brothers, Donald, Tommy and Leslie Hudson.

She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Alex) Bates; her son, Mark (Leslie) Jones; three grandchildren, Hunter Bates, John Jones and Kayla Bidwell; her brother, Robert Hudson and sister, Ruth Halloway.

Friends may call 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18 at Johnston Federated United Methodist Church, 6262 Youngstown Kingsville Road in Farmdale, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Ron McIlvaine, officiating.

Interment will be in Johnston Cemetery.

