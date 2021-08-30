Betty Jones, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jones, 79, of Salem passed away Saturday evening, August 28, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Betty was born September 28, 1941, in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of Kennett D. and Helen (Renkenberger) Engle.

She retired after 36 years of service with the Western Reserve School District where she had been a cook.

She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed gardening, taking great pride in maintaining a beautiful lawn, and baking, passing out her baked goods to all her family and friends, but Betty found her greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, taking part in all their activities.

Betty leaves two daughters; Linda M. (Donald) Fridley of Niles and Sandra D. (Robert) Mitchell of Ellsworth, five grandchildren; Donald (Sara) Fridley III, Tyler (Bob) Sefcik, Rachel Fridley, Chrissy (Joe) Jakubek and Carla (Tim) Petrey, six great grandchildren with a seventh due in October. She also leaves one sister Darlene (Delbert) Mix of Berlin Center, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by one brother, Richard D. Engle.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Betty’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Due to the rise in COVID 19 cases the family suggests masks to be worn and social distancing will be followed.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Jones please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.