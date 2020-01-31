Betty Joann Grimm, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Joann Grimm, 81, of Austintown passed away Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at Briarfield Manor Nursing Center.

Betty was born February 8, 1938 in Garrett, Maryland, the daughter of Carl and Emma (Saucer) Jamison.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Betty was a former member of Light House Apostolic Church and the Apostolic Pentecostal church in Niles.

Betty loved to cook and spend time with her family and friends.

Her husband Kenneth Grimm whom she married September 21, 1953, passed away March 18, 1991.

Betty leaves three children, Ralph F. (Teresa) Grimm of Apopka, Florida, Larry J. (Linda) Grimm of Struthers and Rosemary (Robert) Beckwith of Austintown, seven grandchildren, Michele (Jim) Misik of Austintown, Marie Grimm of Alexandria, Virginia, Joann McVay of Apopka, Florida, Sheena Grimm of Struthers, Robert Beckwith of Austintown, Dominic Welsh of Austintown and Amy (Bill) McMurray of Pittsburgh, five great grandchildren, Kenny, Samantha, Donald, Chloe, and Roman, as well as one brother Perry (Sue) Jamison of Oakland, MD.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Allen and Carl L. Grimm, and nine siblings.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Lane Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515 where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Manor especially Betty’s nurses, Angela Knight and Michelle Peterson and her care givers, “Little One” and Rachelle, for all the care, love and support for Betty and the family during her time there.

To send flowers to the family of Betty Joann Grimm, please visit Tribute Store.