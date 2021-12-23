NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jo Vanek, 88 of North Lima, Ohio, formerly of Indianapolis, Indiana died in the evening on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Assumption Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

Betty was born November 28, 1933 in Indianapolis, Indiana, a daughter of the late Tilford and Nada Conley.



Betty lived most of her life in Indianapolis, Indiana and was a loving wife and mother.

She worked in the school system in Lebanon, Indiana and was a Cub Scout Den Leader. She was an EMT, taught CPR classes and participated in many volunteer activities. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.



She leaves her one son, Dr. Vince Vanek and his wife Claudia; two granddaughters, Trisha (Craig) Straub, Candice (Kent) Wright and four great-grandchildren, Milo, Stephen, Emily, and Sophia.

Betty was preceded in death by her brother Bill and his wife Bertha.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

