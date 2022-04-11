AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jeanne (Anderson) Johnson, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on July 10, 1944, in Salem, Ohio the daughter of Hurd S. and Elizabeth (Holland) Anderson.



She was united in marriage to Robert D. Johnson on February 9, 1962, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.



Betty attended Austintown Fitch High School.

Betty, along with her husband and sons, owned and operated B & J Cleaning Services providing cleaning services to many local businesses for over 27 years.

A woman of faith, Betty was the keeper of all things and enjoyed crafting, reading and Amish culture. She loved camping and spending time in nature admiring flowers and hummingbirds.

She will be deeply missed by her husband Bob; sons, Richard A. (Mona Thompson) Johnson and Daryl Johnson; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and her sister, Barbara Houdyshell.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Betty will be laid to rest at Brunstetter Cemetery.



To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Betty, please visit our floral store.