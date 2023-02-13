AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Olney, 92 of Austintown, formerly of Canfield, died Sunday morning, February 12, 2023 at Briarfield Manor.

Betty Jean was born August 20, 1930 in Lake Placid, New York, a daughter of the late Milford and Olive (Winch) Maynard and came to this area in 1953.

She had worked in the dental offices for Dr. Rudge in Canfield for 19 years, before retiring.

She was a member of Canfield United Methodist Church and the Bible Study Group at Lord of Life Lutheran Church.

Her husband, Calvin Olney, whom she married September 20, 1953, died June 18, 2003.

She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Cheryl Olney of Warren; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Olney of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Darla (John) Reardon, Stephen (LeAnne) Olney, Jonathan Olney; six great-grandchildren, Jack, William, Sophia, Alexis, Daniel and Logan. Betty also leaves two sisters, Gretta Wells and Barbara Wood, both of Lake Placid.

Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sons, Bryan Olney, Gary Olney and five sisters, Catherine Gonyea, Eva Horan, Marris Maynard, Alberta Andermatt and Beverly Manning. Friends may call on Friday at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel from 12:00 pm -12:45 pm, followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Betty, please visit our floral store.