NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, for Betty Jean Jeswald, 90, of North Lima, formerly of Youngstown.

Spassed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Assumption Village with her family by her side.

Betty was born, September 23, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Natale and Virginia (Gioglio) Nacarato.

She attended The Rayen School and was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Betty had a passion for baking and was known for her cookies, cakes, and cake decorating. She made cakes for all occasions for many years out of her home. Betty always put so much love into her cooking and baking.

Betty was a member of St. Christine Church.

Her husband, James A. Jeswald, Sr., whom she married on November 22, 1951, passed away on August 3, 2003.

Betty and Jim both had HUGE hearts and their doors were always open, even to strangers. Betty enjoyed being surrounded by her family. She always had a glow about her when her kids and their families would spend time with her. Betty had a love of lottery tickets and slot machines, especially her lucky Dolly Parton machine at Hollywood Gaming. While residing at Assumption Village, Betty enjoyed spending time with her new friends, especially her roommate Annie. She enjoyed all the activities they provided for her, especially the Elvis impersonator.

Betty leaves six children, Susan (Tom) Tallarino of Elyria, Debbie Globeck of Youngstown, Michael (Roseann) Jeswald of Youngstown, Anita (Dan) Farinelli of New Middletown, Mary Varjaski and James Jeswald, Jr., both of Youngstown; one sister, Mary Lou Musitano of Canfield; nine grandchildren, Lori (Rod) Franklin, Vicki (Kevin ) Lawrence, Tom (Shawn ) Tallarino, Jr., John (Cery) Globeck, Kayla Jeswald, Dana (Tim) Smith, Nina Farinelli, Daniel (Carly) Farinelli and Maci Varjaski, as well as 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Ralph and Angelo Nacarato; one sister, Theresa Navaro and her son-in-law, Michael Varjaski.

Friends may call from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Christine Church, 3165 S Schenley Avenue Youngstown.

Betty’s family would like to thank Dr. Chahine and his staff at the Blood and Cancer Center, as well as the entire staff at Assumption Village.

