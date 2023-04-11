MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Garland, 88, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at St. Joe’s Warren Hospital, with her loving family by her side.

Born May 19, 1934 in Aurora, Ohio, Betty was the daughter of James and Catherine (Wilkinson) Russell.

Betty was a graduate of Lordstown.

She worked as a Registered Nurse from 1980-1995 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Ridge. She was a parish nurse, substitute school nurse for Mineral Ridge, she sang in The Messiah for 15 years, helped with the Sunrise Service for 30 years and taught children birthing classes for 14 years at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She is preceded in death by her parents James and Catherine; the love of her life, her husband of 43 years, Ronald L. Garland, who died September 11, 2004; and her brother Thomas Russell.

She leaves to cherish her memory children, Linda (Butch) Lukehart, Ronald L (Corrine) Garland, II, Kathy (Dale) Graham, Laurie (Joe) Carl, Rusty Garland, Timothy (Pam) Garland; her 18 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren and two on the way; her sister Ellen Sheldon and her sister in law Chris Russell.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, April 16, from 2:00-5:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel and on April 17, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Mineral Ridge. A funeral service will be held on April 17, at 11:00 a.m. at the church. The family would like to thank their sister, Kathy for her loving care and compassion for their mother during her illness.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Hospital.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.