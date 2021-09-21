Betty Jane Bevins, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Bevins, 96, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021.

She was born October 5, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Milton and Clara (Young) Lucas.

Betty was a 1942 graduate of Chaney High School and had been employed with various companies.

Her husband of 57 years, William J. Bevins, whom she married July 8, 1950, died February 23, 2008.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Linda Frease of Canfield and Terry (Richard) Donnan of Austintown; her grandson, Richard (Julie) Donnan of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and her great-grandchildren, Delia and Jayden.

Besides her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by 11 siblings.

Arrangements are handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

