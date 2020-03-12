Betty J. Haller, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. (Morris) Haller, 92 passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Betty was born on March 8, 1928 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Clayton C. and Ada Jackson Morris.



She was a 1950 graduate of Portsmouth High School. She also received her Bachelor of Science in Education from The Ohio State University in 1955.

Betty was dedicated to the field of education spending 28 years as a teacher, first as a special education teacher, then a primary (2nd grade) teacher. She retired from the Howland Local Schools in 1989 after 26 years of service. Upon retirement she became a member of the Howland Retired Teachers Association.



Betty was an active member of Howland Community Church: singing in the church choir, in Women’s Fellowship and as chairwoman of the annual quilt show. She was also on the Diaconate and the Affiliations Committee for many years.

Betty and her husband Bill enjoyed traveling to church conferences and on family vacations. They spent many winters in Florida where she enjoyed painting and crafts.



Betty is survived by her daughter, the Rev. Pamela S. Haller, now working at the Department of Health in New York City.

She was preceded in death by her husband ,William “Bill” Haller, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.



Visitation for Betty will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren where family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Burial at Brookfield Cemetery will follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Howland Community Church.



