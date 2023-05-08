NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Cook, 95 of North Lima, formerly of Canfield died early Sunday morning, May 7, at Assumption Village.

Betty, known as “Buff”, was born October 19, 1927 in North Jackson, a daughter of the late James and Marian (Akins) Jones and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from North Jackson High School and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Betty was a very active member of Canfield United Methodist Church and had served as the communion steward for over 20 years. She made life long friends volunteering for the Methodist Church “kitchen crew”.

She was a member of the Canfield A.A.R.P. and had volunteered for Canfield Operation Blessing.

Betty enjoyed playing cards with friends, belonged to numerous card clubs. She loved all kinds of music and was a very talented organ and piano player. Betty played at various church events and prior to having children, had played at various local skating rinks. She looked forward to frequent bus trips, concerts and live entertainment with her friends, especially casino nights with her friend, Thelma. Betty’s life revolved around family and friends, never missing an event involving the grandchildren and remained very active. Betty’s motto was “Gotta keep moving!”

Her husband, Robert D. Cook, whom she married May 5, 1951, died January 20, 1995.

She leaves three children, Larry J. (Adele) Cook of Canfield, Robin J. (George) Naples of Canfield and Kevin C. (Christine) Cook of Indiana; her two younger sisters, Dorothy Hively Henry of Canfield and Norma Friedrich of North Lima; five grandchildren, Brad (Kimberly) Cook, Leslie (Bobby Wheaton) Cook, Kelly (Marek) Radomski, Andy Naples and Ginny (Nathan ) Porter and nine great-grandchildren. Betty also gained four grandchildren, Steve (Halle) Higbee, Chris (Abby) Higbee, Arthur (Andrea) Nisnevich and Bryan (Gina) Bernard and five great-grandchildren through her son’s marriage.

Friends may call on Wednesday, May 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and Thursday, May 11 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Julia who provided sunshine and special care to Betty.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Canfield United Methodist Church or to Operation Blessing.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.