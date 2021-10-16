Betty Elaine Toney, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 19, at New Road Church, 5530 New Road, Austintown, for Betty Elaine Toney, 75, of Girard, who died early Saturday morning, October 16, at Continuing Health Care of Niles.

Betty was born January 25, 1946, in Butler, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Brain) Heck and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from South High School.

Betty enjoyed doing puzzles and was an avid crocheter. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

Her husband, Roy E. Toney, Sr., whom she married on April 3, 1972, died July 30, 2011.

She leaves two sons, Roy Toney and Michael Toney, both of Girard; two sisters, Charlene Williams of Poland and Wendy Kishton of Youngstown; 15 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by three daughters, Michelle Daugherty, Katie Kelly and Tracey Toney; a son, Thomas Toney and two brothers, Russell Heck and Ed Heck.

Friends may call on Tuesday, October 19, at New Road Church, from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m., followed by the service at 11:30 a.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.