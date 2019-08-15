Betty “Charlene” Cook, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty “Charlene” Cook, 86, entered into glory on August 13, 2019.

Charlene was born on March 3, 1933 in Warren to Charles & Lena (Froman) Paul, Sr. Charlene graduated from Howland High School.



Her love for the Lord was a part of her daily life. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Niles since 1950. Charlene had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was a member of the church choir for 65 years, often performing solos. Charlene served as a Sunday School & Vacation Bible School teacher for the preschoolers for many years. She was also a part of the adult Sunday school class and Women’s Missionary Fellowship.

Charlene entertained and lead singing for her fellow residents of The Manor at Autumn Hill.



She leaves behind several cousins and many cherished friends. Charlene was preceded in death by her husband Joseph “Joe” Cook, her daughter Deborah Mauro, her sister Clover Allan, and her brothers Chuck, Jack, Dwight and Glen Paul.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where friends may visit for one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Niles Building Fund.To send flowers to the family of Betty Charlene Cook, please visit Tribute Store.