Betty Ann Paoletta, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Paoletta, 83, passed away Friday afternoon, January 29, 2021 at her home.

Betty was born on May 28, 1937, a daughter of the late John and Catherine Roth.

She was a member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed wood working, photography and working on projects. She loved being outdoors and spending time at her cabin the Allegheny Mountains.

She will be deeply missed by her son, John Paoletta of Hermitage; grandchildren, MaliaLani and Amoreena; brothers, Bill and Dan Roth; nephew, Kaleb Roth; niece, Pattie Cimperman; great-niece, Carrie Reghetti and great-great-niece, Riss Reghetti.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Frank Paoletta, Jr.; brothers, John, Jr., Frank, Kenny and Bob and sisters, Elsie and Eleanor.

A private service will be held where family and friends may view the service on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. on Betty’s Tribute Wall by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com. Streaming will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

