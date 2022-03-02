AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettie Jean Lewis, 86, died peacefully at home Tuesday morning, March 1, 2022.

She was born October 7, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Byron and Mary Prosser Leedy.

She was a 1953 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She married in 1956 to Gomer Lewis, Jr.

Bettie worked as a Secretary to the vice president at General Fireproofing until moving temporarily to El Paso, Texas and then again on her return to Austintown. At that point, she became a homemaker and a mother.

After having a stroke at the age of 34 and becoming partially paralyzed, her life drastically changed. She was no longer the caregiver but the one being cared for. Through it all, she was still able to faithfully attend most of her children’s school events and was very supportive. She climbed the stairs at the old Austintown Middle School many times to watch countless choir and band concerts. She never complained about anything or lost her terrific sense of humor. She always carried on her mom’s feisty spirit with her quick-wittedness and patented smirk.

Bettie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Gomer Lewis, Jr.; their children, Ken (Jody) Lewis of Austintown, Wendy (Greg) Homer of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and Trudy (Scott) Myers of London, Ohio; her brother, Larry (Madge) Leedy of Poland, Ohio and grandchildren, Matt Lewis (Ali Schultz), Tony Parenti (Lorin Daniels), Noah, Faith and Jonah Myers.

Bettie was a 14-year cancer survivor and 12-year member of the family’s Lewis Connection Relay for Life team. She and Gomer were active volunteers with the Second Harvest Food Bank for 14 years.

She was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church until it’s closing in 2014 and was a current member of Wickliffe Presbyterian Church.

The family would like to thank MVI Hospice Home Care for their help and comfort, allowing them to keep her at home. They would also like to thank the home health care aides that have allowed her to remain at home for the last several years, especially Cindy, Nautica, Marissa, Terry, Maggie, Crystal and many others.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of Youngstown in her name are welcomed.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bettie will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

To share thoughts of sympathy with the family, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bettie Jean Lewis please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 3at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.