BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beryl Poultney Reep, age 91 of Bristolville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 8, 1930, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Arleigh J. and Elsie Feierabend Poultney.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Reep; parents; sisters, Lillian Walker, Emily Ehrman, Geraldine Schurdell and Millie Marmo; brothers, Charles Poultney and Irvin Poultney; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Edna Reep and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



She was a woman who enjoyed being active in her church and community. She was involved in many social groups and clubs, a few of these were the Rambling Squares Camping and Square Dance Club, the Cross Trailers Square Dance Club and the Bazetta Christian Church where she would set up tea tables for special events.



One of the most important things to her was the love she had for her family. Spending time with them was always at the top of her list whether that be at her home or at a family reunion, she would always put family first. She also had a special place in her heart for her animals. Something she enjoyed doing was adult coloring sometimes staying up until 3:00 – 4:00 a.m. finishing a page. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her.



She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Don) Ruggles and Sharon Reep Martin; grandchildren, Brian Ruggles and Matthew (Shelley) Ruggles; great-grandsons, Scott (Tabitha) Champlin, Kyle Ruggles and Adam Ruggles; great-great-grandchildren, Slater Champlin and Troy Champlin and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street, Cortland, OH 44410. Calling Hours will be held prior from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

