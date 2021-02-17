Bertha “Tootie” Kaloci, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha “Tootie” Kaloci, 82 passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021 at Sunrise Senior Living in Cuyahoga Falls.

Tootie as she was affectionately known was born at home on July 10, 1938 in North Jackson, Ohio the daughter of William P. and Alvera (Ray) Bingham.



Tootie attended Lordstown Local Schools where she was later employed as a cafeteria cook. She retired in 1999 as head cook after 16 years of dedicated service.

Tootie met the love of her life Bob Kaloci while waiting tables at Paul’s Truck Stop. They were united in marriage on December 22, 1969 sharing 47 years of marriage. Bob and Tootie loved traveling and enjoyed seeing the United States on their Harley motorcycle.

She was raised on the family farm where her love of nature and animals began. As a young woman she was a member of the local riding club. She also loved crocheting and sewing.

A woman of faith she was among the first members of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. God and her family were her priorities in life. Her family gathered at her table each Sunday and holidays to enjoy a family meal of her delicious cooking and baking. Her happiest moments were spent with her children, grandchildren and friends.

She will be sadly missed by her children Phillip Bruss, Alvera (Ed) Hawk, Lisa (Shelley) Kaloci, Bobbie Kaloci and Nola (Rodney) Kaloci, 19 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and her sister Janet (Richard) Marsh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sons David Bruss and Harry Bruss.



Private family services have been held with burial at North Jackson Cemetery.

Tootie’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Sunrise Senior Living, whom she considered her second family, for their exceptional love, care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 1110 N. Salem Warren Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451 or The Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

