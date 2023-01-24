NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha M. Sattler, 95, of Niles passed away on January 23, 2023 at the Hospice House.

She was born on March 11, 1927 in Mineral Ridge Ohio; the daughter of the late George and Elsie (Fusselman) Parker.

Bertha was a lifelong resident of Niles. Prior to retirement she worked 11 years at Republic Steel and 33 years at the Ohio Lamp GE in Warren as an inspector.

Bertha enjoyed baking. Her family and friends can attest that she made the best Texas Sheet Cake, rhubarb pie, raisin filled cookies, cakes and other desserts that she would personally deliver. In her later years, with the help of her “baking buddy” Brenda Miele she continued her baking traditions.

Bertha was an avid polka and jitterbug dancer and was known to bring her own corn starch to family weddings and events to make the dance floor slick.

She enjoyed traveling, gambling with her great nephew Michael Barney, sitting on her swing watching the neighbor’s grandkids play and taking care of her cats Buttons, Lucky and Gracie.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her companion of 25 years Harrison Frank. She is also preceded in death by her twin sister Bernice Miller, sister Florence Parthemer, sister Mildred Branch, brother Alfred Parker, nephew Chuck Unger, niece Dianna Cetar, nephew William Bricker, nephew Elmer Barney, and niece Debra Branch. Bertha leaves behind nieces Phyllis Unger, Lela Parker, Gloria Barney, Betty Scheckelhoff, Kathy Whitaker and nephew Edward Branch, Jr. In addition, several great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces, great- great-nephews and her neighbors Tom and Cherrie Fricker.

The family would like to thank her personal caregivers Lisa Balciar, Marlen Gelonese, Shannon Benyak and Rhonda Sweitzer as well as the entire staff at the Hospice House.

There will be no calling hours.

The family requests memorial contributions to be made to Angels for Animals 4750 West South Range Rd. Canfield, OH 44406 or Hospice of the Valley 979 Tibbets Wick Rd. Suite A Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Bertha, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.