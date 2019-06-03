Bertha “Bert” Ruth Logan Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha “Bert” Ruth Logan, 98, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Cortland Health Care Center in Cortland, Ohio.

Bertha was born on September 5, 1920 in Warren, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles J. and Edna (Thompson) Jacobs.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1938.

She was a devout and active member of North-Mar Church in Warren, where she enjoyed the fellowship of many friends.

She made her home for several wonderful years on Clearview NW in Champion and recently lived in Clearview Lantern Estates all being under the loving care of her nephew and guardian caretaker, Ronald Jacobs.

She was employed at General Electric Lamp Plant in Warren for many years before retiring.

She married Lewis James Logan of Masury on the 9th of July in 1960 in Winchester, Virginia. They were married for 25 years until he passed in 1985.

She had one stepdaughter, Diane Logan and two stepgrandsons.

She was a passionate Cleveland Indians fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepdaughter; sisters, Edna Morger, Ruth Frohlich and Mildred Yocum; brothers, Chuck, John and Robert Jacobs; nephew, Rich Yocum and niece, Joan Jacobs Tyson.

Survivors to Bertha include nephews, Ron and Ken Jacobs and Don and Paul David Yocum and nieces, Patty Yocum Baker, Debbie Jacobs McIntyre, Sandra Morgan King and Janice Morger Melton.

A service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to North-Mar Church, 3855 East Market Street, Warren, OH 44483 or Hospice of the Valley, 5000 East Market Street # 19, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

