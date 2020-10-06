Bernis Fizet, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernis Fizet, 85, passed away Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Bernis was born on February 16, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alvin and Jane (Dunmire) Summers.

She enjoyed playing cards with neighborhood and family card clubs, playing board games and watching game shows. As an avid baseball fan, she loved attending Scrappers games and watching and attending games of her favorite team, the Cleveland Indians. One of her favorite events was shopping with her sisters and niece, every Saturday. She also loved to spend time with her family.

Bernis will be deeply missed by her husband, Charles Fizet, Sr., whom she married on June 27, 1953; her children, Charles Fizet, Jr. and his wife, Nancy and Donna Ketcham and her husband, Ken; her grandson, Kurt Ketcham and his wife, Erin; stepgrandchildren, Kris Ketcham and his wife, Lisa and Kasey Ketcham and his wife, Betsy Ketcham; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Miller, Gail Johnson and June Summers and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Balestra and Betty Summers and brothers, Alvin, Charles, George, Glenn, Paul and infant, Summers.

Private services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel in Brookfield with burial to follow at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County located at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road Vienna, OH 44473 or the Cleveland Indians Charities at 2401 Ontario Street Cleveland, OH 44115.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Bernis Fizet please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: