Bernard M. Solic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard M. Solic passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Main Campus.

Bernard was born January 4, 1940 in Youngstown the son of the late Michael Solic and Leona Thomas.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

He retired in 2000 from General Motors Lordstown where he had worked for 30 years. Bernard also worked for the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department where he was Operation Officer for the Mahoning County Marine Patrol retiring in 1980.

Bernard was a member of the UAW.

His hobbies included NASCAR and watching old westerns.

Bernard leaves his wife the former Sandra Frazier, whom he married July 24, 1981. He also leaves three children from his first wife, Kathleen Kenzie; Jeffrey (April) Solic of North Jackson, Lori Gilbert of Boardman and Jodi Solic of North Jackson, two step-children from his second wife, Sandra; Tracie (John) Judy of Gilford Lake, and Holly (Paul) Grimwood of Statesville, North Carolina, one sister, Judy (Pat) Purucker of Spring, Texas, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Michael and Leona, Bernard was preceded in death by his step-father, Walter Briach, his first wife Kathleen, a step-son, William Frazier Jr. and a grandson, Jessie William Frazier.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Bernard M. Solic, please visit Tribute Store.