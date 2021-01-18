Bernard “Bernie” S. Check, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard “Bernie” S. Check, 93, of Austintown, passed from this life on Monday, January 11, 2020, with his family by his side, at his home in Austintown.



Bernie was born January 16, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Steve and Catherine (Harkabus) Check.

In April of 1945, while he was a junior in high school, he was drafted into the Army. He went to Camp Livingston and from there to Ft. Ord, California. On October 18, 1945 he left by ship for Yokohama, Japan and arrived on November 6, 1945. He was assigned to the 33rd infantry. On January 15, 1946 he arrived in Tokyo, Japan and at midnight he turned 18. He was assigned to Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s headquarters where he handled, read and routed messages including to Gen. MacArthur. In October 1946 he departed by ship for Oakland, California and arrived on October 31. He arrived home in early November.

While he was in the service he was awarded the Army Good Conduct Medal, Asiatic Pacific Theater and Medal Ribbon, WWll Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal, Japan Army Service Commemorative Medal, Sharpshooters and Marksman Badge and the Ruptured Duck Award (Discharge Pin).

Once back home, he resided in Austintown where he owned and operated Check’s Upholstery for over 50 years, and worked US Steel for 30 years.

Bernie married the former Jeanette C. Zvara on November 5, 1949 and together they raised three daughters Gloria, Catherine and Brenda.



Bernie was a charter member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and a life member of VFW Meander Post #9571 and American Legion #737.

He was an avid model train collector. He loved telling stories of the past and had a warm, humorous side plus a wonderful smile and was kind to everyone he met.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 71 years, Jeanette; his daughters Gloria (Bob) Franklin, Catherine (Steve) Garstka, and Brenda (Dan) Rose; his sister Jeanie Check; his grandchildren Cassandra (Justin) Clements, Teresa (Dr. John) Mitchell, Steven (Amanda) Garstka, Lena Rigogliosi, Anna Ranalli, Ben (Mary) Ranalli; and his great grandchildren Cici Rigogliosi, Owen Mitchell and Stevie Garstka.

Bernie is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Thomas and John, and his step brother Alex Panda.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held and Bernie was laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.To send flowers to the family of Bernard “Bernie” S. Check please visit our Tribute Store.