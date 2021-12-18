CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Berdell “Jake” Wilcox, 86, passed away Thursday evening, December 16, 2021, at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.

Jake was born on April 15, 1935, in Conneaut, Ohio, son of the late Albert and Edna Wilcox.

He was a lifetime farmer who loved horses his entire life. He retired from Airco and drove truck for many different companies after retirement.

He was a member of Fowler Community Church.

Wherever he went, he never met a stranger.

Jake will be deeply missed by his children, Carol (Kim) Sigler, Peggy (Chuck) Bruce and Doug (Tracey) Wilcox; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucena Wilcox; his son, Danny Wilcox; granddaughter, Lisa Zimmerman; brothers, James, William and Harry Wilcox and sister Ann Idle.

Family and friends may visit from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer – Winans Chapel, located at 164 North High Street in Cortland, with services to follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice in Jake’s memory by visiting ohioliving.org.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Jake, please visit our Tribute Store.